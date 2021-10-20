On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Wisconsin and Purdue, which square off Saturday in West Lafayette, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.

Recruiting story: Four-star linebacker Yanni Karlaftis was a top target for Wisconsin from start to finish in the 2021 recruiting class. The Rivals250 prospect eventually narrowed his focus to four schools: UW, Purdue, California and Oregon. In the end, though, Karlaftis stayed home and announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Signing Day in December of 2020.

“I picked Purdue and it was the right fit for me just because they are building a really good program right now and I feel real comfortable where I am,” Karlaftis told BadgerBlitz.com. “West Lafayette is a really good place, and especially this year I didn’t get a chance to get comfortable anywhere else without being able to visit anywhere. As it went along, it was the clear choice.”