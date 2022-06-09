 A look at Wisconsin's official visitor list heading into the weekend
Official visitor preview: Big second weekend for the Badgers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin heads into the second weekend of June with a large official visitor list of high-priority targets in the 2023 recruiting class.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the six expected uncommitted prospects headed to Madison this weekend, as well as the three current commits en route to campus.

Cornerback Quentin Ajiero

Top 4: Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin

Official visit: Georgia Tech (June 3), Wisconsin (June 10), Duke (June 17)

The Word: Wisconsin is working to get three-star cornerback Quentin Ajiero out of Georgia and away from the Yellow Jackets. All FutureCasts, however, favor Georgia Tech after Ajiero's official visit last weekend. The Badgers would have to blow the three-star prospect out of the water for the momentum to change moving forward.

Early prediction: Georgia Tech

Cornerback A.J. Tisdell

Offers: Baylor, Southern Methodist, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others

Official visit: Wisconsin (June 10)

The Word: It's a good sign for Wisconsin that A.J. Tisdell has just one official visit scheduled this month. Unless more trips pop up in the next few weeks, the Badgers appear to be in the driver's seat for the three-star corner from Texas, who should be on commitment watch this weekend.

Early prediction: Wisconsin

Wide receiver Collin Dixon

