Official visitor preview: Big second weekend for the Badgers
Wisconsin heads into the second weekend of June with a large official visitor list of high-priority targets in the 2023 recruiting class.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the six expected uncommitted prospects headed to Madison this weekend, as well as the three current commits en route to campus.
RELATED: OFFICIAL VISITOR WEEKEND No. 1 |
Cornerback Quentin Ajiero
Top 4: Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin
Official visit: Georgia Tech (June 3), Wisconsin (June 10), Duke (June 17)
The Word: Wisconsin is working to get three-star cornerback Quentin Ajiero out of Georgia and away from the Yellow Jackets. All FutureCasts, however, favor Georgia Tech after Ajiero's official visit last weekend. The Badgers would have to blow the three-star prospect out of the water for the momentum to change moving forward.
Early prediction: Georgia Tech
Cornerback A.J. Tisdell
Offers: Baylor, Southern Methodist, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others
Official visit: Wisconsin (June 10)
The Word: It's a good sign for Wisconsin that A.J. Tisdell has just one official visit scheduled this month. Unless more trips pop up in the next few weeks, the Badgers appear to be in the driver's seat for the three-star corner from Texas, who should be on commitment watch this weekend.
Early prediction: Wisconsin
Wide receiver Collin Dixon
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news