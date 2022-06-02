 BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at nine expected uncommitted prospects headed to Madison
Official visitor preview: Badgers starting off with a bang

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin will kick off the month of June with a large official visitor list of high-priority targets in the 2023 recruiting class.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at nine expected uncommitted prospects headed to Madison this weekend, as well as two current commits en route to campus.

Offensive tackle Chris Terek

Offers: Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others

Official visits: Wisconsin (June 3), Michigan (June 10), Illinois (June 17), Iowa (June 24)

The Word: Chris Terek has seen his recruitment explode this spring with offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, among others. He is expected to visit those three schools, along with Illinois, in June. Terek, who is coached at the high school level by former UW tight end John Sigmund, is keeping his final official visit open. The Wolverines and Hawkeyes may hold a slight advantage heading into the summer.

Early prediction: Iowa

Defensive tackle My'Keil Gardner 

