Offer Recap: Wisconsin hands out nine new scholarships in the 2022 class
Wisconsin had been relatively quiet on the scholarship front this winter.
That changed earlier this month, however, when the Badgers sent out nine new offers to prospects in the 2022 class. The staff followed that up with nine additional scholarships in the junior cycle this past week.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's activity from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21 on the recruiting front.
Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech, Stanford, TCU and Wisconsin, among others
The word: Wisconsin entered the race last week for Brenen Thompson, the No. 27 prospect in the country. From Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman:
"Thompson is the fastest prospect in the country and his 10.4-second 100-meter is what has coaches clamoring for his services. Oklahoma holds several FutureCast picks, but Texas A&M, Texas, Florida State, Auburn and Alabama remain in the thick of it."
Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas A&M, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
The word: Alex VanSumeren was the first commit in Michigan's 2022 class and had been pledged to the Wolverines for more than a year. But just recently, the four-star lineman backed away from his pledge to the Wolverines and has seen his recruitment explode in recent days. His older brother, Ben VanSumeren, recently transferred from Michigan to Michigan State, which could bode well for the Spartans.
Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and Wisconsin, among others
The word: Nick James is one of the most coveted defensive tackle prospects in the country, with Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State all fighting for his services. It would be surprising to see Wisconsin move into his top group at this stage in the game.
Offers: Kansas State, Kent State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Virginia, Wake Forest and Wisconsin, among others
The word: Another new cornerback offer for the Badgers, Caleb Coley has seen his recruitment pick up this winter.
Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others
The word: A Texas A&M legacy, Terrance Brooks has been in steady contact with a handful of top programs. “The recruiting process is good,” Brooks told Rivals.com. “I’ve been talking to a lot of colleges and getting on some Zooms. I really appreciate it. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama and Michigan are some of the schools I’ve been talking to lately.”
Offers: Duke, Miami (FL), Middle Tennessee State, Nebraska, UAB, Wake Forest, Washington State and Wisconsin, among others
The word: The Badgers, who extended an offer to Isaiah Bond last Wednesday, envision the 6-foot, 175-pound junior playing either receiver or cornerback at the next level.
"For the past week or two, a lot of coaches started to follow me and ask my coaches about me," Bond told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin was one of the schools that wanted a transcript. So once that went through, I called Coach (John) Settle and he said the offensive and defensive coaches on the staff loved my film and they would like to give me an offer.
"They want me at both positions. They said their offensive and defensive staff both loved my film."
Offers: Cincinnati, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
The word: Brody Foley got his first look at the University of Wisconsin during a camp stop in Madison a few summers ago. Roughly two years later, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end now has a scholarship offer from the Badgers.
"It's a great school and, of course, it's a great football program," Foley told BadgerBlitz.com. "They were already real high on my list. I went to their camp my freshman year and I loved it. I never thought I would be offered by them, so that scholarship is awesome. I'm definitely considering going to Wisconsin."
Offers: Boston College, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
The word: New defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej extended an offer to Kwan Williams, a three-star defensive tackle from Maryland.
"Wisconsin reached out to my head coach," Williams told BadgerBlitz.com. "We talked for a couple days. Then they offered to do a virtual tour with me. Later that night, Coach Ross called and offered me."
Penn State and Boston College are also in a good position to land Williams, who is from the same high school as former UW safety Eric Burrell.
Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others
The word: New cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat handed out an offer to Jayden Bellamy from powerhouse Bergen Catholic in New Jersey. Notre Dame could be tough to beat for the three-star prospect.