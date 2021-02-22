Wisconsin had been relatively quiet on the scholarship front this winter. That changed earlier this month, however, when the Badgers sent out nine new offers to prospects in the 2022 class. The staff followed that up with nine additional scholarships in the junior cycle this past week. RELATED: Offer Recap (2/8-2/14) BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's activity from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21 on the recruiting front.

Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas A&M, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others The word: Alex VanSumeren was the first commit in Michigan's 2022 class and had been pledged to the Wolverines for more than a year. But just recently, the four-star lineman backed away from his pledge to the Wolverines and has seen his recruitment explode in recent days. His older brother, Ben VanSumeren, recently transferred from Michigan to Michigan State, which could bode well for the Spartans.

Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and Wisconsin, among others The word: Nick James is one of the most coveted defensive tackle prospects in the country, with Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State all fighting for his services. It would be surprising to see Wisconsin move into his top group at this stage in the game.

Offers: Duke, Miami (FL), Middle Tennessee State, Nebraska, UAB, Wake Forest, Washington State and Wisconsin, among others The word: The Badgers, who extended an offer to Isaiah Bond last Wednesday, envision the 6-foot, 175-pound junior playing either receiver or cornerback at the next level. "For the past week or two, a lot of coaches started to follow me and ask my coaches about me," Bond told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin was one of the schools that wanted a transcript. So once that went through, I called Coach (John) Settle and he said the offensive and defensive coaches on the staff loved my film and they would like to give me an offer. "They want me at both positions. They said their offensive and defensive staff both loved my film."

Offers: Cincinnati, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others The word: Brody Foley got his first look at the University of Wisconsin during a camp stop in Madison a few summers ago. Roughly two years later, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end now has a scholarship offer from the Badgers. "It's a great school and, of course, it's a great football program," Foley told BadgerBlitz.com. "They were already real high on my list. I went to their camp my freshman year and I loved it. I never thought I would be offered by them, so that scholarship is awesome. I'm definitely considering going to Wisconsin."