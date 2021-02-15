Wisconsin had been relatively quiet on the scholarship front this winter. That changed this past week, however, when the Badgers sent out at least nine new offers to prospects in the 2022 class. BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's recent activity on the recruiting front.

Offers: Colorado, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others The word: A projected wide receiver for the Badgers, Rodney Hill has been in recent contact with position coach Alvis Whitted. "They'll (UW) definitely squeeze into that top group," Hill told BadgerBlitz.com. "That was a group of schools that already offered me and I wanted to put it out there. But I also said my recruitment was 100 percent open still and I'm not closing it down just yet. "I don't know too much about Wisconsin right now - that's going to come through the recruiting process with them and building that relationship. But I am very interested in Wisconsin and seeing what they have to offer."

Offers: Arkansas. Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others The word: During the Rivals.com era, Wisconsin had sent out just eight offers to prospect from the state of Kentucky. Four-star wide receiver Dane Key became No. 9 last week. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior is a Kentucky legacy, but Oregon and Texas, among others, are also heavily involved in his recruitment.

Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa and Wisconsin, among others The word: Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard sent out an offer to Avyonne Jones, who trains in the offseason with current UW cornerback and Texas native Casear Williams. As a junior, Jones helped Carroll High School advance to the UIL Class 6A Division I state championship game.