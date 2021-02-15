Offer Recap: Wisconsin hands out nine new scholarships in the 2022 class
Wisconsin had been relatively quiet on the scholarship front this winter.
That changed this past week, however, when the Badgers sent out at least nine new offers to prospects in the 2022 class.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's recent activity on the recruiting front.
Offers: Colorado, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
The word: A projected wide receiver for the Badgers, Rodney Hill has been in recent contact with position coach Alvis Whitted.
"They'll (UW) definitely squeeze into that top group," Hill told BadgerBlitz.com. "That was a group of schools that already offered me and I wanted to put it out there. But I also said my recruitment was 100 percent open still and I'm not closing it down just yet.
"I don't know too much about Wisconsin right now - that's going to come through the recruiting process with them and building that relationship. But I am very interested in Wisconsin and seeing what they have to offer."
Offers: Arkansas. Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
The word: During the Rivals.com era, Wisconsin had sent out just eight offers to prospect from the state of Kentucky. Four-star wide receiver Dane Key became No. 9 last week. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior is a Kentucky legacy, but Oregon and Texas, among others, are also heavily involved in his recruitment.
Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC, Washington and Wisconsin, among others
The word: A versatile defensive lineman who could play tackle or end at the collegiate level, Anthony Lucas currently lists 20-plus scholarship offers.
"I would probably say USC, for sure. Oregon, OU, Texas," Lucas said when asked about future visits. "There's so many, Texas A&M, Longhorns, FSU. I'll see what other schools reach out to me after the season, too."
Offers: Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Wisconsin, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan State and Pittsburgh, among others
The word: Currently, there are two FutureCast predictions in favor of Michigan attached to Jaden Gould's profile. Rutgers, USC and Texas are also battling for the Rivals250 prospect from New Jersey.
Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa and Wisconsin, among others
The word: Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard sent out an offer to Avyonne Jones, who trains in the offseason with current UW cornerback and Texas native Casear Williams. As a junior, Jones helped Carroll High School advance to the UIL Class 6A Division I state championship game.
Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
The word: The No. 24 cornerback in the country picked up an offer from the Badgers last Thursday. In-state schools Tennessee and Vanderbilt are doing well in Myles Pollard's recruitment, but Alabama, Miami, Michigan and Washington are also heavily involved.
Committed to: Boston College
The word: Position coach Mickey Turner is serving as the lead contact in Jeremiah Franklin's recruitment. The three-star tight end is currently committed to Boston College but is still listening to other schools.
"Wisconsin called me and said how they liked my film," Franklin told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've been talking with Coach Turner and he's been talking to my parents and getting to know them as well. He has been telling me about Wisconsin and they sent a couple videos about former players who went to Wisconsin and their experience there. And then yesterday (Thursday), we talked for a little bit and that's when they offered.
"Coach Turner likes my explosiveness and how quick I am. He thinks I'm a nice player who would fit well in their program at Wisconsin and how they play."
Offers: Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
The word: Wisconsin has had some recent success with cornerbacks in the state of Florida. But it will be tough to crack Ryan Turner's top group, with Ohio State, Clemson and Oregon currently standing out in his recruitment.
Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
The word: It will be tough for any program to get Khurtiss Perry out of the state of Alabama. The four-star tackle has offers from the Crimson Tide and Tigers, among many other schools.