Bo Ryan, who was the Badgers' head coach from 2001 to 2015, was honored at halftime of Wisconsin's matchup against No. 9 Arizona. Ryan is the all time winningest head coach in program history, amassing a 364-130 record and leading the Badgers to back-to-back Final Fours in 2014 and 2015.

Ryan spoke to the media following his jersey retirement ceremony.