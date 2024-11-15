The Chemistry of 2015 is Unmatched, Unreplaceable in Today's College Era

MADISON, Wis. – Josh Gasser usually knows what to expect when he sees an eager fan in Wisconsin gear coming up to meet him. Since playing his last game with the Badgers almost 10 years ago, the Port Washington, Wis., native gets plenty of thanks for how he represented the program or questions about his career. He even gets told by some fans that the current team at the time needs him, which makes him chuckle considering how he’s traded in basketball for a career and raising a growing family. But one thing seems to come up with regularity: a magical 40 minutes from April 4, 2015, etched in time. “The Kentucky game probably stands out the most,” Gasser said. A 71-64 victory over previously unbeaten Kentucky in the national semifinals was an ultimate team triumph. The Badgers had NBA stars in Sam Dekker and Frank Kaminsky, old veterans like Gasser, Duje Dukan, and Traevon Jackson, young up-and-comers in Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig, and key reserves that tied the loose ends together. All those players experienced the Final Four the previous year, when it lost to Kentucky by one point at the same stage of the tournament, only to run it back with unfinished business.

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Bo Ryan and players celebrate the 85-78 victory against Arizona Wildcats in the finals of the west regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Staples Center. (Photo by Robert Hanashiro/USA Sports Images)

Many of those players will be in attendance tonight when this year’s Badgers host No.9 Arizona (8 p.m./Peacock) and will be a part of multiple celebrations honoring the 10-year anniversary of their historic run and honoring Hall-of-Fame coach Bo Ryan with a banner in the building’s rafters. Both the 2014 and 2015 Final Four teams will be honored, which is convenient because the teams are practically the same and partially sad because it’s a group unlikely to be seen again in this era of college athletics. “Everybody had a little chip on their shoulder that was hard to come by,” Gasser said. “In today’s day and age, it would have been a bunch of guys who wouldn’t have been on that team. They would have transferred, gotten paid more money, something would have happened.”

A Desire To Win

It didn’t take long for Gary Close to turn his disappointment into excitement. The former Wisconsin assistant coach doesn’t remember how long he bemoaned the Badgers’ heartbreaking one-point loss to Kentucky in April 2014 (‘we win that game, we win the national title,’ he says) but he vividly recalls looking They also had the burning desire to win after getting heartbroken by the one-point loss to Kentucky a season earlier. “We appreciated what we accomplished because it’s a bear to get as far as we got, but I thought we had a shot to be pretty good again,” said Close, who coached at UW from 2003 to 2016. “We just had to turn around and do it all over again.” Guard Ben Brust was the only player not returning because he exhausted his eligibility. Players could still transfer to other schools at the time but in most cases with the punishment of having to sit out a full season. There were no rumblings of departure, leaving UW with a deep frontcourt. Kaminsky was on the short list of preseason national player of the year candidates (an award he’d eventually win), Dekker was starting to see his talent blossom, Hayes was ready to leap forward after a solid freshman season, and Dukan was returning for his redshirt senior year. UW’s backcourt was just as good. Jackson was returning as the team’s starting point guard with a four-star recruit in Koenig ready as his backup. Gasser also returned for a fifth season after a torn ACL forced him to redshirt two seasons prior.

Josh Gasser started 144 games during his Wisconsin's tenure, more than any four-year player in school history. (Photo by Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Images)

The puzzle fit well to the tune of 36 wins and sweeping the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles because it was cultivated over several seasons and offseasons. While the coaching staff kept adding pieces in recruiting, the team's core had learned from each other for several seasons to build off-court chemistry and a dynamic on-court rapport. “The team and the confidence they had, all those guys back, (a national title) was the intent,” Gard said. “We didn’t talk about it as a staff much, but when you have a player-led team that has so many seniors and so many good players on it, they drove the ship themselves.” UW won 36 games in 2015, 27 coming by double digits. The Badgers won eight tournament games by an average score of 10.5 points and returned to the Final Four after Kaminsky (29 points) and Dekker (27) in an 85-78 victory over the Wildcats in Los Angeles. “Arizona could have won the thing both years we beat them; they were that good,” Close said. “We took the next step, and they didn’t because they lost tough games to us. We had a good team. We had pros. We had a lot of talent and guys who knew how to play the game, play hard. We knew we were as good as anybody else.”

Building Chemistry In the Portal Era is Challenging