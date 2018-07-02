Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 08:21:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Next man up: Who's in line for an offer from Wisconsin?

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After landing four commitments in June, Wisconsin is in the midst of a rough patch on the recruiting front with three key targets recently pledging to other schools.

Less than one week ago, three-star tight end Erick All, who had planned to visit Wisconsin officially this fall, committed to Michigan. And on Sunday, the Badgers saw outside linebacker Lance Dixon (Penn State) and offensive guard Jake Hornibrook (Stanford) come off their recruiting board.

Analyzing those setbacks, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what could be next at each position in our breakdown below:

Kxzg0iusyofc8vju8qvo
Josiah Miamen
Rivals.com

Tight End

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}