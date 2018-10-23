The last time Matthew Mors and his family were on campus at Wisconsin, the 2021 power forward was turning heads in front of head coach Gred Gard at the Badgers' advanced camp.

This past weekend, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound sophomore from Yanktown High School in South Dakota returned to Madison for an unofficial visit with an offer in hand. Mors was able to catch Wisconsin's football game at Camp Randall on Saturday before making his way over to the Kohl Center the following day for UW's Red-White Scrimmage.