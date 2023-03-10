“I’d say to get to specifics, our boundary outside linebacker, I don’t see much difference in the profile of the type of athlete and person that has been recruited here in the past,” Mitchell explained. “So a guy like C.J. Goetz really does fit what they’ve done and what we will continue to do."

MADISON, Wis . -- Senior C.J. Goetz , who decided to return for a sixth year this winter, was likely happy to learn that he would not have to adjust to an entirely new role this late in his career. In fact, the veteran outside linebacker, who was the right fit for Jim Leonhard ’s defense, will continue work as a boundary outside linebacker in Matt Mitchell 's room.

That goes for the rest for the rest of the room as well, with the first-year position coach going on to say that there won’t be a major difference under his watch. A challenging - or exciting - part of what Mitchell will carry on is a necessity to be versatile on the edge.

“I don’t know if there is going to be a huge change because we are going to be running some of the packages that were run here before," Mitchell said. "Definitely from my perspective, I have a lot of respect for Coach Leonhard and Coach (Bobby) April and there is a track record of success. So to completely go divergent from that, I don’t think is very wise, and we’ve talked about that as coaches. But at the same time we have to be us."

Mitchell inherits a position group with a mixed bag of experience and talent. The room includes just one freshman - early enrollee Jordan Mayer - and lost just one player during the offseason in junior Nick Herbig, who exited early for the NFL Draft.

Hoping to fill the void left by the junior, who tallied 11 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss this past season, is a room highlighted by Darryl Peterson and Goetz. The outside linebackers also have a number of intriguing yet unproven athletes behind them.

Peterson, who recorded 27 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a pair of quarterback hits, appears to have stepped up into a leadership role. The redshirt sophomore is entering his third year in the program and is becoming a key part of the defense.

"I've been really impressed with Darryl Peterson's approach," Mitchell said. "He's approaching things like a pro as far as his attention to detail and has been working really hard trying to lead. I think we're looking for leadership overall on the defense and specifically in the outside linebacker room."

Part of the challenge for Mitchell will be to create depth at the position. Outside of the top two returning players, the only other outside linebackers to record snaps this past season were Kaden Johnson (177) and T.J. Bollers (28).

During a period in which Mitchell wasn't on the road recruiting, he "locked himself in his office" to get to know his room and what he has to work with. That, along with meeting with his nine players one-on-one, was how he got around to learning about the group.

"C.J. Goetz has a great feel for the game of football, plays with his hands extremely well and is a very intelligent football player," Mitchell went on. "T.J. Bollers is playing that boundary outside linebacker position and is a very physical player that's gotten off to a great start. Jeff Pietrowski is playing the boundary, too, and I get the sense Jeff is an extremely accountable person that also has a good feel for the game of football. He's learning a little about dropping and being in space because he played a little more of a defensive end role.

"Kaden Johnson played some last year so he is working hard - he's a really good athlete, does a good job of flipping his hips in space, moving around and he's learning our defensive scheme."