Minnesota speedster Grady O'Neill adds name to Wisconsin's walk-on class

Grady O'Neill , who has been laser timed at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, earned a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin in November.

"I actually came out of physics class after a test where I have no reception and saw that they had followed me on Twitter, and it sort of went from there," O'Neill told BadgerBlitz.com. "They asked if I could call that night and gave me the offer.

"When I came and visited I actually found out that Steven Schrum, who was new at the time to Wisconsin, found me while going over a track athletes that play football article to get acquainted with the area. They told me that the way my speed translated to football was the best they saw, as well as a few other things, but that was the main point."

During his recruitment, O'Neill, who received a 35 on his ACT, fielded interest from most the Ivy League.

"I had considered most of the Ivy League schools, such as Harvard, Yale, etc. But when I visited I felt like Wisconsin’s campus and feel was something I liked more," O'Neill said. "I felt like I would have an equal opportunity to earn playing time and I felt the coaches knew me and understood what I could bring to the team.

"My parents have always preached that I will only be able to play sports for so long, so academics has been a big factor on my decision. I know that Wisconsin is an amazing school academically as well.

Wisconsin announced seven preferred walk-on signees last Wednesday. O'Neill, along with Luna Larson and Deven Magli, are expected to be announced at a later date.

"It feels really good to have made my decision," O'Neill said. "I’m excited to be a part of the Badger family and can’t wait to get to work."