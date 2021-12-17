 Wisconsin Football Recruiting: A look at Badgers walk-ons for the 2022 class
A look at Wisconsin's currently signed walk-ons for the 2022 class

Jake Kocorowski
Wisconsin inked 14 scholarship signees during this early signing period in 2022, but it also announced seven players coming to Madison as walk-ons for this recruiting cycle.

UW's walk-on tradition is well known. Some fill roles on scout team or move up to contribute on special teams. Some find ways to break through and step up into significant roles on either side of the ball, or they emerge as standout starters (like Matt Henningsen, Josh Seltzner, John Chenal and Collin Wilder in 2021). A few -- like former safety and current defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, outside linebacker Joe Schobert and one J.J. Watt have made their way to impact games on Sundays after illustrious careers in Madison.

All but one walk-on signee for the 2022 class comes from within the state's borders, and the Badgers even reeled in a commit from the Pacific Northwest.

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down who signed on Wednesday, along with notable quotes from players during previous interviews and insight from Wisconsin assistants for a few of them.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN JOHN CLIFFORD 

Wisconsin lists Clifford at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, and he originally announced his acceptance of the preferred walk-on offer on Nov. 2.

"I’ve gone to the last three home games and they have all been awesome, but I think what really sealed the deal was my unofficial and campus visit I did last week," Clifford told BadgerBlitz.com early that month. "Getting to see the campus was really the last thing I needed to see before making my decision.

"The people and the culture made Wisconsin the right fit. I love the city of Madison but the coaches are also amazing. Every coach I’ve ever talked to made it known that they wanted me there. Also the educational side of Wisconsin had everything I wanted with so many options for majors there. I just knew it was the perfect fit."

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN DREW EVANS

Evans, from nearby Fort Atkinson, Wis., publicly announced his decision to commit to Wisconsin on Dec. 2. Wisconsin lists him at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds.

RUNNING BACK ZACH GLOUDEMAN

Rivals.com designates Gloudeman, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound Spring Green, Wis., native, as an inside linebacker. However, Wisconsin listed the WFCA first-team all-state defender as a running back.

"I've known for a while that Wisconsin was going to be it for me," Gloudeman told BadgerBlitz.com earlier in December. "I've been dragging my feet a little with finding the best time to make it official. But Coach (Chris) Haering was at my school this week and I told him that's what I wanted to do and that's when I committed.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AUSTIN HARNETIAUX

The lone out-of-state walk-on, Harnetiaux announced his decision to come to Wisconsin on Dec. 12.

"Wisconsin’s views on PWOs [preferred walk-ons] and just their atmosphere as a whole really fit with the values I hold as a young man and student athlete," Harnetiaux told BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara earlier this week. "They also do a great job in getting those PWOs on scholarship fast."

KICKER GAVIN LAHM

Special teams coach Chris Haering, during Wednesday availability, on what Lahm can bring to the specialists room:

"He was a kid who came to our summer camp and really showed that he had a strong leg, and the one thing that jumps out at summer camp is it's highly competitive. You got guys that come in from all over the country, and it ends up being a camp that's instructional but also a competition.

"He showed that he could compete with the best in the country, and that part really jumped out to us. And then he followed it up with a really good senior year. So I think him coming in, he's a strong-legged kid that we think can develop into a very good kicker for us."

WIDE RECEIVER COLE TOENNIES

Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted on Toennies:

"Any walk-on that we have and that we look at and evaluate, obviously they have to fit the criteria looking for. We look for tough kids that can obviously run and have some athletic ability that can add to our room. That's what we look for, and excited that he's on board and go push other walk-ons that we have in our current room at the moment."

SAFETY JACKSON TRUDGEON

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jim Leonhard on what he sees from Trudgeon and how he earned that walk-on offer:

"Another kid who was here at camp this summer and flashed. You saw the tape, making plays on both sides of the ball. Athletic. He has good size, he has good speed, and athletic. Once again, those are type of guys that you love to have. Handles school well, great leader for his team. You've never heard a bad thing about him, so just get here and compete.

"He fits that mold of some of these walk-ons who've come in here and had success. We're excited -- just like the scholarship guys who signed today -- these PWOs, these walk-ons that signed, extremely talented in their high school career, and we feel like they fit this group really well and can bring a lot to the picture."

