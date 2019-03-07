Gavin Meyer admitted he felt like the "local guy" during Wisconsin's junior day this past weekend in Madison.

The junior defensive end from Franklin High School made the short drive to campus Saturday while others, like Parker McQuarrie, Cam Large, Tyler Picinic and Tyler Fletcher, arrived by plane for their respective visits.

"There were a couple other guys from across the country and I felt like the local guy on the visit, which was fine with me," Meyer told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was great to be in that exclusive group and I'd love to think that means Wisconsin is pretty interested.