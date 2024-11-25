Next up: What the future offensive talent looks like inside Wisconsin

When the lights turned off at Camp Randall Stadium following Bay Port's 25-18 win over Muskego last Friday evening, the 2024 high school football season officially came to an end.

Wisconsin is expected to sign a number of in-state seniors in December, a list that includes OL Michael Roeske, TE Emmett Bork, S Grant Dean, DL Torin Pettaway and ILB Cooper Catalano, as well as preferred walk-ons Harry Bortolotti (RB) and Erick Schmidt (K).

While the current scholarship seniors are well established, what does the future talent look like from inside the state in the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes? Following is a look at not only who could receive an offer from Wisconsin down the road, but what players may eventually play at the FBS and FCS level.

Note: This is not an exclusive list and more prospects will emerge as Division 1 prospects this winter and spring.