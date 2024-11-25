Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 25, 2024
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
Twitter
@seamus_rohrer

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to Nebraska in Week 13.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Nov. 25.

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Ben Barten: 58 (63.9)

Elijah Hills: 45 (68.6)

Curt Neal: 45 (59.1)

Dillan Johnson: 16 (62.3)

James Thompson Jr: 7 (51.8)

Brandon Lane: 5 (65.6)

Cade McDonald: 1 (60.0)

Notes:

After shrinking its defensive line pecking order a week ago, the Badgers utilized seven linemen, with Ben Barten re-claiming the top spot from Elijah Hills. The biggest development along the defensive line was the return of James Thompson Jr, although he played a limited seven snaps..

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In