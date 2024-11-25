Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to Nebraska in Week 13.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Nov. 25.
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Ben Barten: 58 (63.9)
Elijah Hills: 45 (68.6)
Curt Neal: 45 (59.1)
Dillan Johnson: 16 (62.3)
James Thompson Jr: 7 (51.8)
Brandon Lane: 5 (65.6)
Cade McDonald: 1 (60.0)
Notes:
After shrinking its defensive line pecking order a week ago, the Badgers utilized seven linemen, with Ben Barten re-claiming the top spot from Elijah Hills. The biggest development along the defensive line was the return of James Thompson Jr, although he played a limited seven snaps..