Published Nov 25, 2024
VIDEOS: Luke Fickell, Mike Tressel preview Axe Game
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
MADISON - Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel addressed the media on Monday following Saturday's loss to Nebraska and ahead of the annual "Axe Game" against Minnesota.

