During his official trip to Madison this past weekend, the junior athlete from Mt. Holly High School in North Carolina got a better feel for his future teammates in the 2019 class.

During his unofficial visit to Wisconsin in early April, Marcus Graham got his first look at what the university had to offer. That trip led to a quick commitment.

"I got in on Friday afternoon and we toured the campus and Camp Randall," Graham told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was great to be our there and hang out with the rest of the guys. We got to see more of the campus and eat dinner at Coach (Paul) Chryst's house.

"It was great to be around the other commits in our class. I feel like we really bonded as a group this weekend and kept building a really strong relationship. I feel like we're going to have a lot of success at Wisconsin, so it's going to be really fun to be Badger over the next four years."

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound prospect, Graham, who has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns during his prep career, was able to talk more about his future at UW with the coaching staff.

"That's still the plan," Graham said when asked if wide receiver was still his future position. "The coaches are just really excited. They think I have great potential and for our whole group, they just really can't wait until we can get up there and get to work."

Graham was hosted by fellow North Carolina native Madison Cone.

"He's a North Carolina guy, so we were able to relate on some things," Graham said. "He just told me about his experience at Wisconsin so far. He loves it up there and is ready to go this fall."

Graham, who was recruited by assistant coaches John Settle and Ted Gilmore, chose the Badgers over offers from Air Force, Cornell, Dartmouth, East Carolina and Howard, among others. Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Wake Forest and North Carolina were also showing strong interest.

"I've had some other schools like Syracuse and Stanford come in and ask about me since after I committed," Graham said. "As of now I'm solid to Wisconsin and won't be taking any other visits."

The Badgers currently have 10 commitments in the 2019 class.