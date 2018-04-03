Ticker
ATH Marcus Graham: "Wisconsin is No. 1 by a large margin right now"

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin's message to 2019 athlete Marcus Graham during his visit this week to Madison: We'll figure out your position when you get here.

At least that's what UW assistant coaches Ted Gilmore and John Settle, both of whom have been in steady contact with the 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior, are hoping in their pursuit of the standout from North Carolina.

Marcus Graham
