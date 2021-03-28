 Is this year's in-state class a make or break one for Wisconsin?
Mailbag: Transfer options, official visitors and spring camp

Jon McNamara
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.


Who will the transfers into and out of the basketball program be?

Wisconsin seniors Nate Reuvers and Brad Davison (right).
After an eventful week, we now have a better idea of who is heading out of the Wisconsin basketball program: D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Micah Potter are expected to begin their professional careers, while Walt McGroy (South Dakota), Trevor Anderson and Nate Reuvers have elected to explore transfer options. Brad Davison has yet to make his final decision.

On paper, Wisconsin has room for at least two scholarship transfers, with the biggest needs at point guard and in the post. UW added UNLV transfer Isaac Lindsey as a preferred walk-on Friday evening, but the former in-state guard from Mineral Point is not going to fill an immediate need.

Wisconsin natives Jordan McCabe (West Virginia) and Luke Loewe (William and Mary) have reportedly heard from the coaching staff. Each could fill a hole in the Badgers' backcourt. Xavier Pinson (Missouri) was also a top target for Wisconsin during his recruitment.

In the paint, UW has been linked to a handful of players, a list that includes Jamison Battle (George Washington), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and Tre Mitchell (UMass), among others.

With close to 1,000 players currently in the transfer portal, Greg Gard and his staff figure to have plenty of options this spring.

Decisions for Wisconsin's Senior Class
Player Pos. Eligibility  Decision 

Trevor Anderson

PG

R-Senior

Transfer portal

D'Mitrik Trice

PG

R-Senior

Not returning

Micah Potter

PF/C

R-Senior

Not returning

Aleem Ford

Wing

R-Senior

Not returning

Brad Davison

SG

Senior

Undecided

Nate Reuvers

C

Senior

Transfer portal

Walt McGrory

SG

Senior

Transfer/South Dakota

Any chance the Madsen twins are on Wisconsin's radar?

Cincinnati transfer Mason Madsen.
