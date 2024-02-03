BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.

Second-year wing AJ Storr leads Wisconsin in scoring (16.5) and field goals made (91) this season. The transfer from St. John's has been everything the Badgers could have hoped for when they landed his commitment in April of 2023.

Last month, long-time Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had very high praise for the sophomore wing.

“He can shoot it from distance, he’s got a great first step, he’s got great athletic ability, he’s got length, handles the ball pretty well and he doesn’t miss free throws,” Izzo said. “So, that’s a lot of pluses.

“He’s hard to guard. When he’s shooting like this. I’ve seen a lot of really good players in this league and I’ve had a lot of really good players in this league…He’s one of the better players I’ve seen here. He really is.”

Will Storr explore the 2024 NBA Draft? At a minimum, the 6-foot-7 wing should receive feedback from the league to figure out where he stacks up. Right now, NBADraft.net has him at No. 90 on its top 100 big board. That does not necessarily reflect the opinion of NBA scouts, but it does highlight that Storr is likely not a lock to be selected in the first round, if at all.

There's plenty to like about Storr in terms of his size and ability to create his own shot. On top of that, this is expected to be a weak class overall in comparison to past draft cycles.

With UW in Big Ten title contention, Storr could make a jump up boards with a strong finish to the regular season and in March during post-season play.

Ultimately, though, Storr would benefit from another season under Greg Gard. Shot selection and overall decision making are two areas where he can improve. As mentioned above, Storr has been a fix for many of the problems that plagued the Badgers last season. But the relationship has been mutually beneficial, and another year working with Gard and his staff would go a long way in increasing his professional upside, even if the goal is to get to the NBA as quickly as possible.

If Storr does return, Wisconsin may very well be picked to win the conference next season.