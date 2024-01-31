Alex Grinch, Wisconsin's new safeties coach, will likely be focused more on retention as opposed to acquisition during his first year on staff. Right now, the Badgers have commitments from Cody Haddad and Jaimier Scott, though both have received scholarships from other programs in recent weeks. Most notably, the in-state Buckeyes sent out an offer to Haddad just hours after his pledge to the Badgers.

Moving forward, I'd keep a close eye on Jussiah Williams, a three-star safety who is expected on campus this weekend. Nothing is set in stone, but it's safe to put him in the "commitment watch" category, especially with how well the staff closed on prospects who attended UW's first junior day in January.

Tariq Hayer is an interesting one. The three-star prospect from Washington D.C. had a very strong relationship with Colin Hitschler, and his departure to Alabama absolutely had an impact on his recruitment. Talking to some people close to him, however, the Badgers are still expected to be a significant player moving forward. Penn State and Miami are two other schools to watch heading into February.

Would the Badgers turn Hayer away if they were able to lock up Williams this weekend (or at some point this winter or early spring)? I don't see that happening considering Hayer, 6-foot and 175 pounds, could also play slot corner. His skillset and versatility should make Hayer a take - and top target - for the foreseeable future. But with Hitschler gone, I no longer think the Badgers are the leader in the clubhouse