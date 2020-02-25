News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 09:23:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Mailbag: King brothers, Gilmore's departure and much more

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

1) Next verbal in 2021 and 2022? 2) King brothers - how did their visit go and what is their recruitment looking like going forward for a timetable. 3) Deacon Hill - what receivers is he recruiting?

Kobe King
Kobe King (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1) In the 2021 class, Mac Uihlein is my spring pick, though that is certainly not a guarantee. If he doesn't pop, I think we'll have to wait until June for official visits. In the 2021 class, Isaac Hamm is my prediction for commit No. 1.

2) Getting the King brothers back on campus earlier this month was big for Wisconsin. I was told their schedule was pretty tight with Kalen King playing basketball this winter, so there were a numbers of schools trying to get them on campus on that particular weekend (Feb. 1). The two plan to play together at the next level, and I'd keep an eye on Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan at this point in their recruitment.

3) Talking to Hill a few times, he hasn't named any specific receivers. But if you watch him on social media, he's very active with just about everyone the staff has offered. I would imagine Hawaii receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is someone Hill will connect with at some point, if he hasn't already.

What are Wisconsin's chances at landing OL David Davidkov? If not, are there any Plan B options (besides Nolan Rucci) you could see getting an offer, or would the staff be satisfied with two players in the 2021 class on the offensive line?

David Davidkov
David Davidkov (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

