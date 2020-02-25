1) In the 2021 class, Mac Uihlein is my spring pick, though that is certainly not a guarantee. If he doesn't pop, I think we'll have to wait until June for official visits. In the 2021 class, Isaac Hamm is my prediction for commit No. 1.

2) Getting the King brothers back on campus earlier this month was big for Wisconsin. I was told their schedule was pretty tight with Kalen King playing basketball this winter, so there were a numbers of schools trying to get them on campus on that particular weekend (Feb. 1). The two plan to play together at the next level, and I'd keep an eye on Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan at this point in their recruitment.

3) Talking to Hill a few times, he hasn't named any specific receivers. But if you watch him on social media, he's very active with just about everyone the staff has offered. I would imagine Hawaii receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is someone Hill will connect with at some point, if he hasn't already.