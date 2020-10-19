Mailbag: First commit in 2022, lack of offers and late-blooming seniors
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
Just joined yesterday so disregard if you’ve covered this, but when do you anticipate the Badgers will get a commitment for the 2022 class?
Wisconsin jumped out to a huge lead in the race for quarterback Devin Brown, and he was my early pick for commit No. 1 in the 2022 class. But that came off the board this summer when the three-star prospect announced for USC. Traditionally, the first player to commit for the Badgers in each cycle is a prospect from inside the state, and that could very well hold true this year.
Of the four (uncommitted) juniors with scholarships right now, Joe Brunner, who has talked about taking official visits, could be the furthest away from a decision. I also continue to hear that fellow offensive lineman Carson Hinzman would like to tour some of the new schools that offered him during the off-season.
Defensive end Isaac Hamm teased a liftoff/commitment showdown with Braelon Allen but quickly made it clear he is going to take his time. I think the three-star prospect from Sun Prairie wants to play out his junior season (spring) before making a commitment.
That leaves Billy Schrauth, would recently trimmed his lengthy scholarship list. Like Hamm, Schrauth and his St. Mary's Springs teammates will be playing in the spring, and there is currently no timetable for a commitment on his end.
Unless the Badgers put a few new offers to kids who are ready to pop, I think it's realistic that the commit list in the junior class remains the same until the next calendar year. Not because Wisconsin is struggling to recruit, but because visits are shut down until January, at the earliest.
I came up short today at 28 total reps. @BraelonAllen is a absolute warrior, no excuses coming from me. well played, but this wasn’t serious enough to make a lifetime decision. I’ll be narrowing it down soon. #OnWisconsin 🔴⚪️— isaac hamm (@isaachamm24) October 16, 2020
Which of the offered 2022 prospects at defensive tackles do you think Wisconsin has the best shot at?
