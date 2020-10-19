Wisconsin jumped out to a huge lead in the race for quarterback Devin Brown, and he was my early pick for commit No. 1 in the 2022 class. But that came off the board this summer when the three-star prospect announced for USC. Traditionally, the first player to commit for the Badgers in each cycle is a prospect from inside the state, and that could very well hold true this year.

Of the four (uncommitted) juniors with scholarships right now, Joe Brunner, who has talked about taking official visits, could be the furthest away from a decision. I also continue to hear that fellow offensive lineman Carson Hinzman would like to tour some of the new schools that offered him during the off-season.

Defensive end Isaac Hamm teased a liftoff/commitment showdown with Braelon Allen but quickly made it clear he is going to take his time. I think the three-star prospect from Sun Prairie wants to play out his junior season (spring) before making a commitment.

That leaves Billy Schrauth, would recently trimmed his lengthy scholarship list. Like Hamm, Schrauth and his St. Mary's Springs teammates will be playing in the spring, and there is currently no timetable for a commitment on his end.

Unless the Badgers put a few new offers to kids who are ready to pop, I think it's realistic that the commit list in the junior class remains the same until the next calendar year. Not because Wisconsin is struggling to recruit, but because visits are shut down until January, at the earliest.