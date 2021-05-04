 Wisconsin Football: Projected defensive depth chart after spring practices
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 11:12:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Looking at the Wisconsin defense after open spring practices

Jake Kocorowski
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

Wisconsin's spring camp, an opportunity it did not have in 2020, concluded on Friday. Fifteen sessions -- five of which were open to specific reporters -- came and went, allowing those who participated to develop further in those extended reps.

"Certainly appreciate that we've had this opportunity to have spring practice, and I think, in many ways, got a lot out of it," head coach Paul Chryst said on that April 30 afternoon prior to practice.

BadgerBlitz.com went through the notes, the highlights and the snaps, and attempted to construct a two-deep after what was seen in the handful of open practices this past month.

On Monday, we broke down the offensive side of the ball. Now let's look at the defense.

Writer's note/disclaimer: Reporters saw five of the 15 practices, so this may not paint the entire picture of what transpired during the spring.

Wisconsin Defensive Chart
Position First-Team Second-Team

Defensive end

Matt Henningsen

Rodas Johnson

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton

Bryson Williams

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens

Cade McDonald

Outside linebacker

Noah Burks

Spencer Lytle

Inside linebacker

Jack Sanborn

Mike Maskalunas

Inside linebacker

Leo Chenal

Maema Njongmeta

Outside linebacker

Nick Herbig

C.J. Goetz

Cornerback

Caesar Williams

Dean Engram

Safety

Scott Nelson

John Torchio

Safety

Collin Wilder

Travian Blaylock

Cornerback

Faion Hicks

Alexander Smith

Slot cornerback

Faion Hicks

Alexander Smith/Dean Engram

DEFENSIVE END

Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen.
Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen. (Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics)

The starters in the group feel presumed at this point with Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens atop the depth chart. Henningsen is the leader of the room under new position coach Ross Kolodziej. The former walk-on returned to the field this spring after suffering a biceps injury in the win over Michigan in November.

"He's a genius academically, and he's a freak show athletically," Kolodziej said on April 5, "so he's right at or maybe exceeding, where you hope you'd be at this time."

We did not see Mullens participate in the last couple of open practices, which allowed third-year end Rodas Johnson to slide in for reps with the first-team unit.

Kolodziej told reporters on April 5 that Johnson had "an unbelievable first three practices," and safety Collin Wilder stated on April 26 that he thought "up front, Rodas Johnson, Gio [Paez], all those guys are really starting to show up in the pass rush game."

I feel the "first three" of Wisconsin's ends are in position heading into fall camp, but who will step up behind them will be something to watch. Second-year player James Thompson, Jr., did not practice this spring, but Cade McDonald and true freshman Mike Jarvis received reps with what could be assumed as the reserves.

How does someone like Oregon transfer Isaac Townsend work in to the group will be an intriguing question. His presence could be much needed heading in. The depth at the defensive end spots isn't necessarily a concern, but something to watch in August before the season.

NOSE TACKLE

Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.
Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. (Jake Kocorowski)
