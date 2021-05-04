Wisconsin's spring camp, an opportunity it did not have in 2020, concluded on Friday. Fifteen sessions -- five of which were open to specific reporters -- came and went, allowing those who participated to develop further in those extended reps.

"Certainly appreciate that we've had this opportunity to have spring practice, and I think, in many ways, got a lot out of it," head coach Paul Chryst said on that April 30 afternoon prior to practice.

BadgerBlitz.com went through the notes, the highlights and the snaps, and attempted to construct a two-deep after what was seen in the handful of open practices this past month.

On Monday, we broke down the offensive side of the ball. Now let's look at the defense.

Writer's note/disclaimer: Reporters saw five of the 15 practices, so this may not paint the entire picture of what transpired during the spring.