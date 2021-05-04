Looking at the Wisconsin defense after open spring practices
Wisconsin's spring camp, an opportunity it did not have in 2020, concluded on Friday. Fifteen sessions -- five of which were open to specific reporters -- came and went, allowing those who participated to develop further in those extended reps.
"Certainly appreciate that we've had this opportunity to have spring practice, and I think, in many ways, got a lot out of it," head coach Paul Chryst said on that April 30 afternoon prior to practice.
BadgerBlitz.com went through the notes, the highlights and the snaps, and attempted to construct a two-deep after what was seen in the handful of open practices this past month.
On Monday, we broke down the offensive side of the ball. Now let's look at the defense.
Writer's note/disclaimer: Reporters saw five of the 15 practices, so this may not paint the entire picture of what transpired during the spring.
|Position
|First-Team
|Second-Team
|
Defensive end
|
Matt Henningsen
|
Rodas Johnson
|
Nose tackle
|
Keeanu Benton
|
Bryson Williams
|
Defensive end
|
Isaiah Mullens
|
Cade McDonald
|
Outside linebacker
|
Noah Burks
|
Spencer Lytle
|
Inside linebacker
|
Jack Sanborn
|
Mike Maskalunas
|
Inside linebacker
|
Leo Chenal
|
Maema Njongmeta
|
Outside linebacker
|
Nick Herbig
|
C.J. Goetz
|
Cornerback
|
Caesar Williams
|
Dean Engram
|
Safety
|
Scott Nelson
|
John Torchio
|
Safety
|
Collin Wilder
|
Travian Blaylock
|
Cornerback
|
Faion Hicks
|
Alexander Smith
|
Slot cornerback
|
Faion Hicks
|
Alexander Smith/Dean Engram
DEFENSIVE END
The starters in the group feel presumed at this point with Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens atop the depth chart. Henningsen is the leader of the room under new position coach Ross Kolodziej. The former walk-on returned to the field this spring after suffering a biceps injury in the win over Michigan in November.
"He's a genius academically, and he's a freak show athletically," Kolodziej said on April 5, "so he's right at or maybe exceeding, where you hope you'd be at this time."
We did not see Mullens participate in the last couple of open practices, which allowed third-year end Rodas Johnson to slide in for reps with the first-team unit.
Kolodziej told reporters on April 5 that Johnson had "an unbelievable first three practices," and safety Collin Wilder stated on April 26 that he thought "up front, Rodas Johnson, Gio [Paez], all those guys are really starting to show up in the pass rush game."
I feel the "first three" of Wisconsin's ends are in position heading into fall camp, but who will step up behind them will be something to watch. Second-year player James Thompson, Jr., did not practice this spring, but Cade McDonald and true freshman Mike Jarvis received reps with what could be assumed as the reserves.
How does someone like Oregon transfer Isaac Townsend work in to the group will be an intriguing question. His presence could be much needed heading in. The depth at the defensive end spots isn't necessarily a concern, but something to watch in August before the season.
NOSE TACKLE
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news