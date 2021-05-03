 Wisconsin Football: Breaking down Badgers' offense after open spring practices
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 06:00:00 -0500') }} football

Looking at Wisconsin's offense after open spring practices

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition
Wisconsin's spring camp, an opportunity it did not have in 2020, concluded on Friday. Fifteen sessions -- five of which were open to specific reporters -- came and went, allowing those who participated to develop further in those extended reps.

"Certainly appreciate that we've had this opportunity to have spring practice, and I think, in many ways, got a lot out of it," head coach Paul Chryst said on that April 30 afternoon prior to practice.

BadgerBlitz.com went through the notes, the highlights and the snaps, and attempted to construct a two-deep after what was seen in the handful of open practices this past month.

Writer's note/disclaimer: Reporters saw five of the 15 practices, so this may not paint the entire picture of what transpired during the spring.

Taking a stab at a two-deep after open spring practices
Position First-Team Second-Team

Quarterback

Graham Mertz

Chase Wolf

Running Back

Jalen Berger

Brady Schipper/Isaac Guerendo

Fullback

John Chenal

Quan Easterling

Wide Receiver

Danny Davis

Chimere Dike

Wide Receiver

Kendric Pryor

Jack Dunn

Tight End

Jake Ferguson

Jack Eschenbach/Hayden Rucci

Left Tackle

Tyler Beach

Logan Brown

Left Guard

Josh Seltzner

Cormac Sampson

Center

Kayden Lyles

Tanor Bortolini

Right Guard

Jack Nelson

Michael Furtney

Right Tackle

Logan Bruss

Trey Wedig

QUARTERBACK

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz during a spring football practice on April 17
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz during a spring football practice on April 17 (Darren Lee Photography/BadgerBlitz.com)

This seems pretty easy. Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf were the first and second quarterbacks to receive reps, respectively, during the sessions open to reporters. They looked solid through most of them, though they appeared sharper in the first three compared to the last two we were able to watch.

Both still can make every throw one would like from that room. Each threw less than a handful of interceptions in the handful of open practices, showing some ball security. Mertz continues to prove he can place the ball where it needs to be. He has the arm strength to thread the needle, like in one of the red-zone touchdown passes to Chimere Dike on April 17. He also hit different targets on rollouts, or was able extend to the deeper levels of the secondary. Some were connected upon -- like a deep completion to wide receiver Kendric Pryor on April 17 -- and a couple to Danny Davis that were just beyond his reach.

Wolf stood out to me during apparent red-zone periods - in my eyes, making throws and racking up touchdowns. The Cincinnati, Ohio native has the arm strength, like Mertz, and he also has the most mobility out of all the quarterbacks. I saw a couple throws that hung a bit more than one would like, but he could deliver strikes down the field as well -- as seen on the 17th when he launched a pass that wide receiver Devin Chandler ran underneath and sprinted past two defenders for a would-be touchdown in a "skelley" period.

Danny Vanden Boom continued to show he is a steady hand in a reserve role.


RUNNING BACK/FULLBACK

Wisconsin fullback John Chenal.
Wisconsin fullback John Chenal. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
