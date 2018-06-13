Prior to Logan Brown's commitment to Wisconsin last fall, the four-star offensive lineman visited Madison no less than five times.

The personal connection outside of football he developed with the coaching staff during that period of time put the Badgers over the top, as the four-star offensive lineman chose UW over offers from Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, among many others.

That theme remained consistent during the 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect's official visit this past weekend.