Live evaluation period: Wisconsin's 2021 board
The Wisconsin coaching staff will be traveling across the country this weekend with the spring evaluation period opening Friday evening.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top 2021 targets and potential offers inside.
RELATED: Live evaluation period: Wisconsin's 2020 board
Quick Breakdown
Projecting what the 2021 recruiting class will look like is a difficult task considering: A) The 2020 cycle is still very much up in the air and B) Wisconsin is waiting on a decision from Marquette transfers Sam Hauser and Joey Hauser. But head coach Greg Gard and his staff have already extended four offers and have laid the groundwork with a number of other prospects early on. In a truly unique situation, two of the top five players in the nation - Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 1) and Michael Foster (No. 4) - are about 75 miles away from campus. But will either give the Badgers a serious look?
Top Targets
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news