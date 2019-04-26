Live evaluation period: Wisconsin's 2020 board
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wisconsin coaching staff will be traveling across the country with weekend with the spring evaluation period opening Friday evening.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top targets and potential offers inside.
Quick Breakdown
Head coach Greg Gard is waiting to see what happens with Marquette transfers Sam Hauser and Joey Hauser, both of whom are expected on campus this weekend. The two, according to reports, are also considering Virginia, Michigan State and Iowa. Should the Badgers come out on top, it would significantly impact their 2020 recruiting board, which currently lists a commitment from guard Lorne Bowman.
Already committed
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news