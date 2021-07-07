Live evaluation period primer: Wisconsin Badgers' 2023 recruiting board

The Wisconsin coaching staff will be traveling across the country this week with the July evaluation period opening on Thursday.

It's early, but Greg Gard 's scholarship focus in the 2023 class has been on wings and post players. Wisconsin has sent out early offers to projected "bigs" Gus Yalden and Owen Freeman , as well as wings Asa Thomas and Nolan Winter . From that group, the Badgers are in a good position with Yalden, who visited unofficially in June. Will that prevent the staff from extending a scholarship to another player at the position, such as in-state standout Milan Momcilovic ?

Offers: Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, Stanford and Wisconsin, among others

AAU Team: Team CP3

The Word: Yalden, who has ties to the state, was the first prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2023 class. The four-star talent from IMG Academy in Florida has yet to trim his list, but the Badgers are expected to be in Yalden's top group when that time comes.

"I wasn't born in Wisconsin but I lived there for a long time," Yalden told BadgerBlitz.com. "My grandpa was born and raised there and my mom was born and raised there. Our whole family's roots come from Wisconsin and we love it a lot.

"I've been a Badger fan since as early as I can remember. I was at Melvin Gordon's career-high rushing game and I've met Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and Bronson Koenig. I love Coach (Bo) Ryan and I cried when that team lost to Duke in the finals. It's been a great experience to have Wisconsin offer and recruit me. It's a great school and a great place to be."