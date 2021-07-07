 Four-star big man Gus Yalden is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.
2021-07-07

Live evaluation period primer: Wisconsin Badgers' 2023 recruiting board

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
The Wisconsin coaching staff will be traveling across the country this week with the July evaluation period opening on Thursday.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top 2023 targets and potential offers inside.

CALENDAR BREAKDOWN

July 8-11, 2021: Evaluation Period

July 16-18, 2021: Evaluation Period

July 23-25, 2021: Evaluation Period

July 26-31, 2021: Quiet Period

QUICK BREAKDOWN

It's early, but Greg Gard's scholarship focus in the 2023 class has been on wings and post players. Wisconsin has sent out early offers to projected "bigs" Gus Yalden and Owen Freeman, as well as wings Asa Thomas and Nolan Winter. From that group, the Badgers are in a good position with Yalden, who visited unofficially in June. Will that prevent the staff from extending a scholarship to another player at the position, such as in-state standout Milan Momcilovic?

2023-24 Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position 1st Year 2nd Year 3rd Year 4th Year 5th Year

PG (3)



Chucky Hepburn

Lorne Bowman

Jahcobi Neath

SG (1)




Jordan Davis

SF (2)



Markus Ilver

Jonathan Davis

PF (4)



Matthew Mors

Ben Carlson

Carter Gilmore

Tyler Wahl

C (2)



Chris Hodges

Steven Crowl

Class Total

0

0

4

6

2

Walk-ons (3)




Isaac Lindsey


Justin Taphorn

C. Higginbottom

Grand Total

0/13

0/13

4/13

10/13

12/13

OFFERED PROSPECTS

Offers: Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, Stanford and Wisconsin, among others

AAU Team: Team CP3

The Word: Yalden, who has ties to the state, was the first prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2023 class. The four-star talent from IMG Academy in Florida has yet to trim his list, but the Badgers are expected to be in Yalden's top group when that time comes.

"I wasn't born in Wisconsin but I lived there for a long time," Yalden told BadgerBlitz.com. "My grandpa was born and raised there and my mom was born and raised there. Our whole family's roots come from Wisconsin and we love it a lot.

"I've been a Badger fan since as early as I can remember. I was at Melvin Gordon's career-high rushing game and I've met Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and Bronson Koenig. I love Coach (Bo) Ryan and I cried when that team lost to Duke in the finals. It's been a great experience to have Wisconsin offer and recruit me. It's a great school and a great place to be."

