Earlier this month, IMG Academy's 2020-21 season ended after a loss to Sunrise Christian (Kansas) in the semifinals of the GEICO Nationals.

The powerhouse program from Bradenton, Fla., plays home to a number of Division 1 prospects, a list that includes sophomore Gus Yalden, arguably the top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.

"It's been awesome at IMG," Yalden told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think playing with all these four- and five-star guys, kids who are known all across the country at such a high-level school, it's been a great experience. We have some of the best coaches and a great staff. It's been a lot of fun and I'm very thankful for this experience and the opportunity to learn and get better.

"It's hard but it's good. At IMG, it's kind of like being in college as a high schooler. This experience has been great for me and I think it's preparing me for the next level."