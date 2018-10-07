Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-07 15:58:19 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Jared Casey on Wisconsin official: "I loved everything about it"

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

One of Wisconsin's top remaining prospects in the 2019 class took his official visit to Madison this weekend.

Jared Casey, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Ballard High School in Kentucky, was on campus for the Badgers' 41-24 win over Nebraska under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium.


Ykom7l5i2ew83tmloclb
Jared Casey
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}