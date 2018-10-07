LB Jared Casey on Wisconsin official: "I loved everything about it"
One of Wisconsin's top remaining prospects in the 2019 class took his official visit to Madison this weekend.
Jared Casey, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Ballard High School in Kentucky, was on campus for the Badgers' 41-24 win over Nebraska under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news