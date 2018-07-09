Heading into the fall, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound three-star prospect has offers from Iowa State and Nebraska, with strong interest coming from Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

"Nebraska has mostly been trying to get me down to campus to check things out," Kreul told BadgerBlitz.com. "I’ve talked to Coach (Barrett) Ruud a few times over the phone and I will probably be visiting sometime around the end of July. The other goal with Nebraska is to try to build a relationship with the coaches.

"For Iowa State, it’s more of getting to know the coaches and seeing where I could play in their defense. Having visited two times I have a good feel for the program and enjoy the campus."

In mid-June, Kreul, who had 72 tackles and two interceptions as a sophomore, camped at Wisconsin. He could likely play either inside or outside linebacker at the next level.

"Overall I thought the Wisconsin camp went well," Kreul said. "I struggled in my 40 (yard dash) and that is something I am focusing on going into my junior season. The camp was fast and physical, which was good, and I learned a lot from it. We didn’t talk too much about where I might fit in defensively. I know that I’d play linebacker but not sure whether that would be inside or outside, but they did say how they liked my size. As far as recruiting goes the goal would be to visit sometime this fall.

"Schools haven’t really talked much about where I project, but due to team personnel I'm moving to outside this year. I’m looking forward to the change and am willing to embrace the challenge. I feel comfortable playing either position, though."



Kreul, who played last season alongside 2018 UW signee C.J. Goetz, understands the Badgers' approach when dealing with in-state prospects.

"Yes they do seem to have a lot of interest but as your probably know, Wisconsin is tough on their in-state kids and want to make sure they make the right decision for the program, which is something I can totally understand and respect," Kreul said. "I didn’t follow college football too much growing up like most in-state kids. They idolize Wisconsin and have it as their dream college.

"I never dreamed of playing anywhere and, honestly, I think that is beneficial when it is time for my commitment because I won’t have a bias that other kids may have."

This fall, Kreul, who will play with fellow Wisconsin target JC Latham, is hoping to get out to a few more schools on his recruiting radar.

"Nebraska, for sure, is a priority, otherwise Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Michigan State are schools I’m looking forward to visiting," he said.

Wisconsin has one commitment in the 2020 class from in-state offensive tackle Jack Nelson.

