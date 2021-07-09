Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 22 - Cornerback Dean Engram

Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Dean Engram is looking to step up as the third corner behind veterans Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams. (Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics)

Cornerback Dean Engram is the first defender on our countdown of the Top 30 Key Badgers. Engram, at 5-foot-9, 168 pounds, appeared in all seven games this past season, contributing mostly on special teams while also seeing time at corner. In 2020, he took over punt return duties from Jack Dunn, who held the role the previous two seasons. Engram returned nine punts and averaged 1.6 yards per return. With fifth-year senior Faion Hicks limited in the spring, Engram, a former three-star recruit, put together a strong camp and received some valuable reps in the slot and on the outside. He and Alex Smith, who also performed well this spring, are expected to take on a bigger role within the defense in 2021. Engram made one of the highlight plays of the camp, laying out to snag an interception from quarterback Chase Wolf. "We've seen tremendous growth as a whole unit but, specifically me, I've just seen more consistency in my off technique, press technique," Engram told reporters in the spring. "Getting those reps have been really valuable to getting consistency under my belt." "Just a lot more consistency," Hicks said of what he's seen from Engram and Smith. "They were young these past two years but seeing a lot more ball, those guys are getting a lot more comfortable and being more consistent, making plays and you could see the growth it's popping out on film."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIGJlc3QgcGxheXMgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmFkZ2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JhZGdlcnM8L2E+IHNwcmluZyBiYWxs IHNvIGZhciBtYWRlIGJ5IENCIERlYW4gRW5ncmFtIHRvZGF5IGxheWluZyBv dXQgZm9yIHRoaXMgaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlYW5FbmdyYW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERl YW5FbmdyYW08L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C YWRnZXJGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmFkZ2VyRm9v dGJhbGw8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uYmMx NV9tYWRpc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBuYmMxNV9tYWRpc29u PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQjJNTmJGaXRpSCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IyTU5iRml0aUg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2VvcmdlIEJh bGVramkgKEBHZW9yZ2VCYWxla2ppKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0dlb3JnZUJhbGVramkvc3RhdHVzLzEzODYwNDUyMzk2NTY0MzU3 MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

WEAKNESSES

Heading into his third season with the program, most of Engram's playing time has been on special teams. He only totaled 38 snaps on defense this past season and did not record a single defensive statistic. As inexperienced as he is, first year cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat believes the young corner is ready for an expanded role. "They’re ready," Poteat said of Engram and Smith. "They want to get on the field. They’ve been doing a good job of handling the load since Faion has been limited. They both have been handling the role of playing outside and nickel. "They’re starting to pick up the techniques and understanding how to read the receivers. They’re doing a real good job for us. Those are two of the guys I would say are really tough mentally... I really like what I see out of those two young players."

Dean Engram: 2020 Numbers Games Played Returns Yards Average Long TD 7/6 9 14 1.6 9 0

WHY HE'S No. 23

Engram is firmly in a competition with Smith to be the team's No. 3 corner. Following the departure of corner Rachad Wildgoose, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills, there is a hole to fill in the slot. And for a unit that comes out in nickel almost 70 percent of the time, according to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, having a third cornerback is essential. Engram could also play a key role on special teams as a favorite to be the No. 1 punt returner.

OVERALL