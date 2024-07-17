Wisconsin's 2024 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Luke Fickell's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

Wisconsin tailback Tawee Walker. (USA Today Sports)

Tawee Walker sought a new home after spending two seasons at Oklahoma, entering his name into the transfer portal on Nov. 30. He visited Madison officially on Dec. 15, but then played in the Sooners' bowl game against Arizona. That decision, a rather uncommon one in today's college football landscape, led to some speculation about Walker's future. Nonetheless, Walker committed to Wisconsin two days after the Alamo Bowl, joining a running back room in desperate need of an additional veteran presence. "Coach (Devon) Spalding reached to me and I liked his vibe," Walker told BadgerBlitz.com. "He got me up there for the visit and the rest is history. I liked everything about Wisconsin. I loved the coaching staff and what they have going on. "I liked Coach (Phil) Longo's history and what he's trying to get done at Wisconsin. The area is great and I have family that is not too far away, so that's a real good thing for me. I just loved everything about Wisconsin." Walker's journey to Wisconsin was a long one. He spent his freshman season at Palomar Junior College in California before his two years in Norman. Coming out of high school, his lone D-I offer was FCS San Diego. Now, he's slated to be a critical piece of the Badgers' backfield. "I really just wanted to find a good situation for myself to improve my draft stock," Walker said. "I like the Big Ten and what Wisconsin has going on. I just felt it was the best decision for me to get drafted next year. "It always helps to be versatile. I feel like Wisconsin runs a similar offense to what we ran at Oklahoma, so it won't be a huge change for me. I think that Wisconsin can help my game improve a lot."

Walker wasted little time making an impact upon his arrival to Madison. From the very first spring practice, it was clear that he was going to be a valuable contributor to the running back room. Walker's game is very well-rounded, but what stands out the most are his receiving chops, physicality and overall maturity. Walker looked like the most natural pass-catcher Wisconsin has at tailback despite posting just 11 catches in two seasons at Oklahoma. That's a non-negotiable in Longo's offense, and something we can expect to see plenty of. Even though the numbers don't suggest it, Walker considers himself a very capable receiver. "Last year, I had a great role in the passing game. I think I dropped one ball all last year. Spring ball I haven't dropped a ball yet," he said. Also incredibly apparent was Walker's physical demeanor. Quite simply, he runs with authority. "You say I take a lot of hits, I say I give a lot of hits out," he quipped this spring. Overall, Walker combines a low center of gravity with above average burst and vision. While his running mate Chez Mellusi hangs his hat on speed and elusiveness, Walker is the more physical back. The pair compliments each other well, and should be an entertaining duo this fall.

Tawee Walker: 2023 Numbers Games Played Carries Rush yards TDs Yards-per-carry REC/YDs 11 103 513 7 5.0 10/81

Of the 12 transfers Wisconsin signed in the winter window, you could make the case that Walker is one of the most important for several reasons. For starters, there was a significant experience gap in the halfback room between the 6th-year senior Mellusi and the rest of the young talent. A veteran was badly needed to fill that void. But even more critically, Walker provides excellent depth in the event of yet another injury to Mellusi, who has missed 13 games over the past two seasons. Still, Walker isn't just an insurance policy. He's a legitimate talent who adds another dimension to the Badgers' offense. His skillset appears to not only be an excellent compliment to Mellusi, but one that fits perfectly in a Longo offense that constantly looks to get its playmakers in space.

