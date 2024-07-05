Wisconsin's 2024 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Luke Fickell's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

Max Lofy came to Wisconsin at part of its 2020 recruiting class. The three-star cornerback from Colorado chose the Badgers from a top four that also featured Arizona State, Minnesota and Oklahoma State. Lofy was the only defensive back Wisconsin took in the 2020 cycle. "They (Wisconsin coaches) were all very welcoming and supportive," he told BadgerBlitz.com after his official visit. "Not so much pressuring me into anything, but just showing me what their whole program is about and how I would fit." Lofy also had familial connections to the state of Wisconsin. "Plus, my parents were born in Wisconsin, so they’re huge fans. My dad is from Platteville and my mom is from Monroe. My family has ties to the state, so it’s more of a personal tie than any other schools."

Lofy didn't play at all in 2023 after injuring his ankle in the 2022 Axe Game. He hasn't played a snap of live football in over a year, so right off the bat, it's difficult to project what kind of season Lofy will have and how exactly he can contribute. Still, Lofy plays a position of need for Wisconsin following the departure of slot corner Jason Maitre. In 2022, Lofy was almost exclusively a slot corner — he played 84 percent of his snaps at that spot, per numbers from Pro Football Focus. Listed at 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, he has good size for the nickel corner spot and considering the players Wisconsin has to work with on the outside, the slot figures to be Lofy's niche in 2024. In 2022, Lofy was targeted 15 times and allowed 12 receptions. That's not great, but he also had his moments, like an interception off the uber-talented, then-Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward. Overall, Wisconsin still sees Lofy as a viable slot corner. His long journey back to playing time appears to be worthwhile, as he got plenty of reps with the starters and second-team during spring ball. "It's trusting the process. I trust these people, and they're gonna do what's best for me as a player and a human," he said this spring in regards to his rehab with Wisconsin's trainers. "It's a great feeling to be back, honestly. It's a great feeling, it's a long time coming, so I'm excited."

Max Lofy: 2022* Numbers Games Played Tackles INTs 12 15 1

Lofy figures to be right in the thick of things at the nickel cornerback spot, a position where Wisconsin could use some improved play. He'll likely battle Toledo transfer RJ Delancy for the lion's share of the snaps in the slot. But while Delancy has experience at both slot and outside corner, Lofy has almost exclusively been a nickel during his time in Madison. Thus, the Badgers currently have somewhat of a luxury at slot corner in that they have multiple players whom they appear comfortable playing, which wasn't the case last season. However, should Delancy be pressed into regular action on the outside due to an injury or otherwise, the slot should be Lofy's for the taking.

