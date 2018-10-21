2020 OLB Kaden Johnson has "unreal" return visit to Wisconsin
After he visited and picked up an offer from Wisconsin this past spring, Kaden Johnson returned to Madison on Saturday for the Badgers' contest against Illinois.
A 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker from Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Johnson, who visited with his prep teammate, Craig McDonald, took in UW's 49-20 win over the Fighting Illini.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news