Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-21 17:03:28 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 OLB Kaden Johnson has "unreal" return visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After he visited and picked up an offer from Wisconsin this past spring, Kaden Johnson returned to Madison on Saturday for the Badgers' contest against Illinois.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker from Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Johnson, who visited with his prep teammate, Craig McDonald, took in UW's 49-20 win over the Fighting Illini.

Blfo0vywqjtd0yqx63y0
Kaden Johnson
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}