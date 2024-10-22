Advertisement

in other news

Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 9 against Penn State

Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 9 against Penn State

Wisconsin and Penn State are set to square off on Saturday evening at Camp Randall.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
In photos: Wisconsin Badgers Red-White Scrimmage

In photos: Wisconsin Badgers Red-White Scrimmage

MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's Red-White Scrimmage.

 • Dan Sanger
VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players break down Red-White scrimmage

VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players break down Red-White scrimmage

MADISON - Greg Gard, Max Klesmit and John Blackwell spoke to the media following the Red-White scrimmage.

 • Donnie Slusher
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Northwestern.

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Northwestern.

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer

in other news

Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 9 against Penn State

Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 9 against Penn State

Wisconsin and Penn State are set to square off on Saturday evening at Camp Randall.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
In photos: Wisconsin Badgers Red-White Scrimmage

In photos: Wisconsin Badgers Red-White Scrimmage

MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's Red-White Scrimmage.

 • Dan Sanger
VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players break down Red-White scrimmage

VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players break down Red-White scrimmage

MADISON - Greg Gard, Max Klesmit and John Blackwell spoke to the media following the Red-White scrimmage.

 • Donnie Slusher
Published Oct 22, 2024
VIDEOS: Players address media following final open practice
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON - Wisconsin forwards John Tonje and Xavier Amos addressed the media following the conclusion of the fourth and final open practice, just eight days ahead of the exhibition opener against UW-River Falls.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


Wisconsin
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement