Junior day primer: Wisconsin could bring as many as 10 athletes to campus

Committed to: Wisconsin

The Word: Wisconsin offered Benjamin Novak, 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, after a strong camp performance last June. The Badgers got him back on campus in July and again in early October. Novak chose UW over scholarships from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Indiana, Louisville, Marshall, Toledo and Western Michigan.

"I knew it was Wisconsin right after my July unofficial visit," Novak told BadgerBlitz.com. "Getting around the coaches, getting around some of the players, getting around the weight room staff, I knew that was the perfect fit for me. The entire coaching staff, they're super enthusiastic and I knew that I wanted to be there because they want me, they loved me, and I felt like a brother. It felt like a brotherhood.

"My relationship with Coach (AJ) Blazek developed through a daily process. I always seemed to receive either a FaceTime, a text or a piece of the mail with an encouraging quote. Little stuff that made you feel wanted. Coach Blazek is a great coach and I got to witness that through his pre-game speech and post-game speech. He just knows how to coach offensive linemen. He's definitely a coach that you want to be around with a player's-first mentality. I respected and that's why I committed."