2026 OL Benjamin Novak joins the 'brotherhood' at Wisconsin

Three-star Indiana native Benjamin Novak became the Badgers' second commit in the 2026 cycle. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive lineman currently lists 12 offers, including Louisville, Toledo and home-town Indiana.

Wisconsin's first commit in the 2026 class was quarterback Jarin Mock . Just over two months later, the Badgers landed a player who will be tasked with keeping Mock upright in Madison.

"You know, it feels amazing, especially because the recruitment process is definitely a very stressful time for all athletes," Novak told BadgerBlitz.com. "I definitely found the perfect fit for myself. For Badger nation, just know that you're getting a dog in the trenches.

"You know, I'm trying to keep the tradition thriving. As you know, Wisconsin is known as one of the best offensive line programs in the nation, so I want to keep that history going."

Novak picked up an offer after camping with the Badgers in June and earning camp MVP honors. He visited again in July and for a game Camp Randall this past weekend.

"I knew it was Wisconsin right after my July unofficial visit," Novak said. "Getting around the coaches, getting around some of the players, getting around the weight room staff, I knew that was the perfect fit for me. The entire coaching staff, they're super enthusiastic and I knew that I wanted to be there because they want me, they loved me, and I felt like a brother. It felt like a brotherhood.

"My relationship with Coach (AJ) Blazek developed through a daily process. I always seemed to receive either a FaceTime, a text or a piece of the mail with an encouraging quote. Little stuff that made you feel wanted. Coach Blazek is a great coach and I got to witness that through his pre-game speech and post-game speech. He just knows how to coach offensive linemen. He's definitely a coach that you want to be around with a player's-first mentality. I respected and that's why I committed."

Novak is listed as a tackle, and at 6-foot-6, he certainly has the size to play on the outside. Blazek, however, likes his versatility and feels the Badgers could use him at guard as well.

After landing the offer, Novak told BadgerBlitz.com that Wisconsin was easily the school recruiting him the hardest. The Badgers were able to wrap up his commitment in several months after making a great impression in the summer.

"I love the weight room staff and I also love the head coach, Coach (Luke) Fickell," Novak said. "He is very wise and thoughtful and he's just a great coach in general.

"I always knew Wisconsin was a Big Ten school and a very good program. They were a powerhouse in the 2010s and older, but the more I got back to campus, the more I knew this was the spot."

Novak also said that Wisconsin is looking to take three offensive linemen in the 2026 class. The Badgers have sent out 28 offers to projected offensive linemen thus far.

Wisconsin beat out Novak's offer sheet to land the lineman, as well as schools that had yet to offer but were showing interest including Michigan State, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

"This is the place I want to be," Novak said. "This is home to me. I had that strong feeling that this is where I want to play football.

"I told Coach Blazek on FaceTime and he was fired up. You know, he was just saying how fired up he was and that he can't wait to get me back on campus. He was very excited and enthusiastic like he always is."

Wisconsin now sits at two commitments in the 2026 cycle.