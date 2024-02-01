Expected attendee: Landyn Locke

Wisconsin offered Landyn Locke, 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, in May. The junior visited Madison for a week in June and announced his commitment shortly after. A handful of schools have offered since Locke's pledge.

"Coach (Phil) Longo watched Landyn and offered him in the spring," Rockwall head coach Trey Brooks told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's had a ton of conversations with him over the phone and being familiar with the family doesn't hurt anything. But it doesn't take very long to see that ability on the field. It's really special when you watch him throw the ball. Having conversations and talking football with him, you can tell Landyn is as sharp as they come. Those things combined probably made him a top target for Coach Longo.

"Just talking to him after he visited, just the personal connection he made with Coach Longo and Coach (Luke) Fickell, those were huge. I asked him what the best part of the trip was and he said the time sitting down with those two and talking football with them. Having his brother in the room also didn't hurt, but that was his favorite part. Spending time with the coaches who are going to work with him and the connection he made put Wisconsin on top."

As a junior, Locke passed for over 1,700 yards with 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions.