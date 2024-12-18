Wisconsin continues run on defense with commitment from LB Antarron Turner

Wisconsin has added defensive players on the line, edge and secondary so far through the portal this month.
On Wednesday, the staff snagged its first projected inside linebacker in Antarron Turner, who played the last three seasons at Western Carolina.
In 2024, Turner, who visited officially on Tuesday, had 61 total tackles, three sacks and two pass break-ups. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.
A Florida native, Turner also received portal offers from Western Michigan, UConn, Kansas, Western Kentucky and Toledo, among others.
Wisconsin lost its starting inside linebackers - Jaheim Thomas and Jake Chaney - to graduation. During spring camp, Turner is expected to compete with Tackett Curtis, Christian Alliegro, Tyler Jansey and Landon Gauthier for starting reps on the inside.
Turner is the sixth defensive player the Badgers have added through the portal, along with linemen Corey Walker, Charles Perkins and Parker Petersen, edge Mason Reiger and safety Matthew Traynor.
