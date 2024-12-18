Badgers replenish WR room with Ohio State's Jayden Ballard

Ballard was a hot commodity out of high school as a four-star, Rivals250 recruit with a handful of top tier offers. But in four seasons in Columbus, he struggled to make an impact, totaling 11 catches for 177 yards and one score.

The Badgers lost starting receivers Will Pauling and CJ Williams to the transfer portal on Tuesday evening. They wasted little time working to replace them, as the following day, Wisconsin landed a commitment from former Ohio State wideout Jayden Ballard .

Coming out of high school in 2021, the Massillon, Ohio native racked up offers from Penn State, Notre Dame, Missouri, Michigan State and the in-state Buckeyes, among others. He of course wound up selecting Ohio State, joining a class that also featured Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr at wideout.

Ballard should have some familiarity with head coach Luke Fickell, as Cincinnati offered him coming out of high school while Fickell was the Bearcats' skipper.

Ballard's career production is rather underwhelming, yes, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more stacked receiver class from his recruiting cycle. Ballard patiently waited his turn, but simply couldn't crack a rotation that's featured day-one NFL talent since he arrived in Columbus.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Ballard adds nice size to a Wisconsin receiver room that's in desperate need of more playmakers on the outside. Vinny Anthony should hold down the X receiver role in his senior season, but the perimeter receiver spot opposite him is wide open and essentially anybody's for the taking. As the current roster stands, Joseph Griffin Jr, Quincy Burroughs and now Ballard are the favorites to battle it out for that spot.

Ballard will have one season of eligibility remaining, making him a one-year rental with the Badgers. The wideout is the 10th portal prospect Wisconsin has signed, and the second skill player on offense, joining former Ball State tight end Tanner Koziol.