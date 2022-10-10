Wisconsin came out of the win over Northwestern with injuries to Chez Mellusi and Keeanu Benton . The update on Benton is a positive one, but Mellusi is expected to be banged up for some time. Leonhard also provided updates on a few players who have been out for prolonged periods.

Mellusi is the top team's No. 2 running back behind Braelon Allen . He has 223 rushing yards on the season and one touchdown. Isaac Guerendo , who has played in just 24 snaps at tailback, will now step up into the top back-up role.

"Probably more by week evaluation of seeing how long term the injury is going to be, but definitely is going to be out this week," Leonhard said.

The timeline isn't clear for Mellusi, but Leonhard mentioned he injured his wrist against Northwestern and would be week to week.

The injury to backup running back Chez Mellusi came as a surprise for the most part. Leonhard confirmed the injury first reported by Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel late Sunday night, and earlier today reported that he underwent surgery .

Benton went down in the second quarter and missed the second half against Northwestern but should be good for this week's matchup against Michigan State. He noted that someone banged into the side of his knee, which was something he hadn't felt before during his playing career.

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton provided a positive update on his status. When asked how he was feeling Monday, he insisted that he felt good.

Leonhard provided a pair of updates on safety Hunter Wohler and quarterback Chase Wolf. Wohler was hurt late in the season opener against Illinois State. Wolf went down during fall camp. Both had encouraging updates but neither is back practicing yet.

Wohler is no longer walking with crutches or a boot on his right leg but isn't quite ready to be practicing. His return will be closer to the bye week, which is Week 9 after a contest at home against Purdue.

"Hasn’t been able to practice yet to this point -- getting closer," Leonhard said. "Doing significantly more in his rehab. Probably a situation of where it’s going to be closer to the bye week. Whether it’s before or after want to do right by him. When he’s available obviously he’ll be able to contribute for us. Before the injury, he was having a great season. We’re excited to get him back it’s just not quite that time yet."

In terms of working Wohler back into the lineup, it'll be a matter of conditioning with no question in terms of getting back up to speed mentally.

"I would not be concerned mentally where he’s at," he added. "Very focused. Still doing everything as if he’s playing the game. You’d work him back gradually based on conditioning.

"How many reps during a game you feel like he can execute at a high level? That would be my only concern not the mental side of it."

With Wolf, who has been the backup the past three seasons, is progressing well in his rehab.

"His rehab is progressing," Leonhard said. "He’s not back to where he’s ready to be on the field yet but he’s moving in the right direction."

The depth at quarterback took another hit Sunday evening when redshirt freshman Deacon Hill announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. That leaves just freshman Myles Burkett and Graham Mertz as the lone healthy scholarship quarterbacks.

"Myles, impressed with his maturity," Leonhard added. "He handles his business everyday. He continues to get better. Continues to put in the work so pleased with how he’s progressing very early on in his career and excited for what the future may hold for him."

