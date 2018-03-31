MEQUON, Wis. - Quad City Elite is an AAU program the Wisconsin coaching staff has kept close tabs on since landing Ethan Happ in the 2014 recruiting class.

In the 2019 cycle, point guard D.J. Carton is a big target for head coach Greg Gard. And in the sophomore class, the Badgers are evaluating Isaiah Rivera, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Geneseo High School in Illinois.