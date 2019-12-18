With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 18, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at tight end Cam Large, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RANKING

According to Rivals.com, Large sits as a three-star prospect with a 5.6 rating, the No. 6 player in the state of Massachusetts and No. 29 tight end in the 2020 class.

RECRUITING STORY/COMPETITION

Rivals.com lists the Dedham (MA) Noble and Greenough School product as having accumulated 31 offers, including some of the "who's who" of college football. That includes opportunities from Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. Large eventually whittled down his college choices to a final four of the Badgers, Buckeyes, Bulldogs, Crimson Tide. He officially visited UW the weekend of June 14 and over two months later, he made his decision public:

WHY WISCONSIN?

In August, Rivals.com's Adam Friedman caught up with Large regarding his commitment to Wisconsin: “I think I really connected well with all the coaches and players,” Large said. “I met a lot of the players that are committed there when I was up there on my official visit. I had a really great time and it felt like family from the first time I stepped on campus. When I came back from my official visit I kind of knew because it felt like no other place. They have a really winning culture over there and the people are second to none. I enjoyed getting to know all the coaches and players through my recruiting process and this just felt like home. “The first person I ever went there with was [quarterback] Graham Mertz. He was my host during my unofficial visit in March and I know that he had only been enrolled for about a month or so. We were talking about how when you have options to go to a lot of places there are huge expectations of winning and everything is all about national championship or bust. We want to bring that to somewhere else where that has never really happened before. Wisconsin deserves to have that kind of reputation."

SCOUT'S TAKE

Again from Friedman's thoughts in August after Large committed to UW: "Large is a versatile weapon and should fit in well at Wisconsin. He is a lean 6-foot-4 with plenty of room to add mass if needed. At the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in June, Large did a good job competing against some of the most athletic linebackers in the country. There will be an adjustment period at the next level as he gets used to the speed of the opposition but the fact that Large is a very effective end-line tight end should help him see action fairly early in his career."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Fellow three-stars 2020 signee Cole Dakovich is expected to join Large as a tight end, based on his June discussion with BadgerBlitz.com. That would put place two more players in assistant Mickey Turner's room for the summer. If there is no unforeseen attrition, the entire tight end position group will return with the exception of Zander Neuville, whose sixth year never took off after suffering an injury that cut off his 2019 campaign before it ever really began. Jake Ferguson currently ranks second on the team in receptions (29) and receiving yards (363) heading into Wisconsin's Rose Bowl matchup with No. 6 Oregon (Jan. 1, 4 p.m. CT, ESPN). Redshirt juniors Luke Benzschawel and Gabe Lloyd are coming off season-ending injuries, while Seth Currens, Coy Wanner and 2019 signees Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff round out the tight end roster. Cormac Sampson started at tight end in his UW career before moving to the offensive line this spring. However, he found himself back with Turner's group with injuries this season and played well, earning a 81.3 grade from PFF. Will the would-be third-year player head back to Joe Rudolph's room or stay? From Friedman's August article: “They utilize the tight end unlike any other team in the country,” Large said. “They live in 12 personnel (packages) and they’re one of the only teams in the country that still uses 13 personnel (packages) so I’d be getting on the field a lot and getting a lot of experience. I wouldn’t have to wait to show what I can do on the field. “I think I really bonded well with the coaches because they always emphasized how great a fit I am there as a person as well as a football player,” he said. “They really leaned on that and I think they are right. All the people that I met there I get along with really well."

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS