An often-used word by Waukesha (WI) Catholic Memorial standout Cole Dakovich during his chat with BadgerBlitz.com was the word "fun." Needless to say after speaking with the 2020 recruit, he enjoyed his time in Madison this weekend.

“I am very excited. I cannot wait to get up there," Dakovich told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday afternoon. "Ever since I committed, I loved the place, but this visit showed even more how much fun it’s going to be and how great of team we’re going to have.”