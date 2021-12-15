Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at quarterback Myles Burkett, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

Burkett, commit No. 1 for the Badgers in the 2022 class, chose Wisconsin over scholarships from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois. He was offered by head coach Paul Chryst on Jan. 21 and committed on the spot. "They really liked how I played but also how I carried and handled myself through this time," Burkett told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was patient and they liked how I didn't jump on something else before they came in. I know Coach Chryst's main point was that he loved the person that I am. From the multiple people that he talked to, they all relayed the same message of what type of person I was, what type of leader I was and what I can bring to their football team. I think those were huge factors in them offering me and I am very grateful to receive that opportunity." As a senior, Burkett was named the Associated Press and Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Wisconsin.

WHY WISCONSIN?

Wisconsin signed three-star quarterback Myles Burkett on Wednesday. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

"For the last month and a half it's been pretty regular communication with Wisconsin," Burkett told BadgerBlitz.com. "Things started to heat up and they were hinting at that offer, and last week it eventually came. When they offered me, there was that 'wow' factor and the shock of receiving an offer from your dream school. I had no hesitation and I let Coach Chryst know that I was 100 percent in and that I wanted to be a Badger."



COACH'S TAKE

"Myles has the ability to scramble and run the ball, but also has the ability to just move around in the pocket. With his awareness and skills in there, he eliminates a lot of the negative plays that you get into with a quarterback that doesn't have his skillset," Franklin offensive coordinator Drew Ambrose told BadgerBlitz.com. "We haven't given up many sacks since Myles has been our quarterback, and a part of that is because we have a great offensive line. But Myles is very good at avoiding pressure and moving around in the pocket. "He's able to throw off platform and do all those things that you see all the big-time guys do. He can adjust his arm angle and get the ball out. He has all those skills that a lot of guys just can't do. And for Myles, it just comes very naturally. He studies Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers and watches how their feet are moving and looking at their arm slot, all that stuff. Just that ability to avoid those negative plays is a huge, huge positive for any offense. When you have some of those bigger, slower guys who are just pocket passers, they can't really provide that."

FROM THE EXPERT

"My evaluation of Myles Burkett thus far has been limited to only film. The first thing I like is that he is a big, tough kid who should hold up well, even if he needs to get out and scramble from time to time. Although he has athleticism and can be a dual-threat, it's obvious Burkett is a pass-first quarterback. I really want to see him in-person to get a better feel for his arm potential. He has a strong arm, but his ball position and release point are really low and that concerns me with regards to consistency." From Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt:

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb2xsb3cg4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vbXlsZXNfYnVya2V0dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbXlsZXNf YnVya2V0dDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7ilqog4q2Q77iPIOKtkO+4jyDirZDvuI88 YnI+4paqIFdpc2NvbnNpbiBBUCAmYW1wOyBHYXRvcmFkZSBQbGF5ZXIgb2Yg dGhlIFllYXI8YnI+4paqIERhdmUgS3JpZWcgQXdhcmQgd2lubmVyIGFzIHRv cCBRQiBpbiBXaXNjb25zaW48YnI+4paqIExlZCBGcmFua2xpbiB0byBhIHBl cmZlY3QgMTQtMCByZWNvcmQgJmFtcDsgdGhlIFdpc2NvbnNpbiBEMSBzdGF0 ZSB0aXRsZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRGRkNlFDNjBUQiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RkZDZRQzYwVEI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2lzY29u c2luIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzExMTQ1 MzA2NzU2OTU2MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTUs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Don't let the dual-threat label, something Gary Andersen prioritized during his short stint in Madison, fool you. Burkett can make plays with his arm and has the ability to thrive in a pro-style system. Looking at his senior tape, Burkett has crisp footwork, throws an accurate and catchable ball, and also goes through his reads rather than focusing on just one option after the snap. He may not have the arm strength of Deacon Hill, who signed with the Badgers in the 2021 class, but Burkett can get the ball down field accurately.

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS