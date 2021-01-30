At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Myles Burkett’s ability to make plays when the pocket breaks down is likely his biggest strength. The offensive player of the year in the Southeast Conference passed for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games last fall.

"Myles has the ability to scramble and run the ball, but also has the ability to just move around in the pocket. With his awareness and skills in there, he eliminates a lot of the negative plays that you get into with a quarterback that doesn't have his skillset," Franklin offensive coordinator Drew Ambrose told BadgerBlitz.com. "We haven't given up many sacks since Myles has been our quarterback, and a part of that is because we have a great offensive line. But Myles is very good at avoiding pressure and moving around in the pocket.

"He's able to throw off platform and do all those things that you see all the big-time guys do. He can adjust his arm angle and get the ball out. He has all those skills that a lot of guys just can't do. And for Myles, it just comes very naturally. He studies Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers and watches how their feet are moving and looking at their arm slot, all that stuff. Just that ability to avoid those negative plays is a huge, huge positive for any offense. When you have some of those bigger, slower guys who are just pocket passers, they can't really provide that."

But don't let the dual-threat label, something Gary Andersen prioritized during his short stint in Madison, fool you. Burkett can make plays with his arm and has the ability to thrive in a pro-style system. Looking at his junior tape, Burkett has crisp footwork, throws an accurate and catchable ball, and also goes through his reads rather than focusing on just one option after the snap. He may not have the arm strength of Deacon Hill, who signed with the Badgers in the 2021 class, but Burkett can get the ball down field accurately.

"I think he can, absolutely. I've seen him throw so much in person, but some of our coaches that hadn't seen him throw in a while came into our season and they were like, 'wow, the ball is really popping out of his hands.'" Ambrose said. "He worked really hard in the offseason last year to make some of those throws, whether it was footwork or putting on some weight through the weight room. That's helped a ton and he can make all the throws in our offense, and our offense is pretty complex in the passing game.

"He can put the ball in pretty much any spot, whether it's the deep out routes, the deep comebacks, throwing it down field - he can do it all."