Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star cornerback A'Khoury Lyde

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at cornerback A'Khoury Lyde, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

Lyde racked up 20-plus offers but ultimately chose Wisconsin over Duke and Pittsburgh, the two other schools he took official visits to in June. The three-star prospect was the first projected defensive back commit for Jim Leonhard's secondary in this cycle. Lyde was a first-team all-state pick as a junior but was injured for much of his senior season.

WHY WISCONSIN?

Wisconsin signed three-star cornerback A'Khoury Lyde on Wednesday.

"Coach (Hank) Poteat and I had that relationship when he was at Toledo and it just keeps getting stronger and stronger," Lyde told BadgerBlitz.com. "We had a position meeting with him and we talked about Wisconsin's pass schemes and how they defend and what they like to run. They showed me how I fit into their program and why they want me to be part of this class."



COACH'S TAKE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIE5ldyBKZXJzZXkgYm95IGlzIG9mZmljaWFsbHkgYSBCYWRn ZXIhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ba2hvdXJ5MTc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFraG91cnkxNzwvYT48YnI+IGlzIGluIHRo ZSBnYW1lIC0gV2VsY29tZSB0byB0aGUgV2lzY29uc2luIGZhbWlseSEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL245UmlZMXBwczQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9uOVJpWTFwcHM0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdpc2NvbnNpbiBCYWRnZXJz IEZvb3RiYWxsIFJlY3J1aXRpbmcgKEBXaXNGQlJlY3J1aXRpbmcpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lzRkJSZWNydWl0aW5nL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDcxMTQxMDE1MzQ0MDk5MzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"His man-coverage skills are unmatched - he's tremendously good in man coverage," Nick Campanile, Lyde's head coach, told BadgerBlitz.com. "He can play press, he can play off and anywhere in between. He has a great knack for causing turnovers on his own. When he puts his eyes on the quarterback, he knows where he's going. He's made so many impact plays for us over the last two years. Then you add in that he's a great tackler, so he's a guy that can really do it all. "Going into his senior year, it's just about being the most complete player he can be. He's a great player for us and really plays three ways as as return guy, a receiver on offense and then as a corner. He's really working at his craft in all three areas and I think he's going to be dominant in all three as a senior, because he was as a junior."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Looking at his junior tape, Lyde is a physical and willing tackler. Pre-snap, we see Lyde play off the receiver, and it's impressive to see him transition from his backpedal to the line of scrimmage on run plays or short passes. Lyde has good hips and balance, takes good angles in his pursuit of the football and closes ground in a hurry. I don't know if Lyde has elite speed, but he closes well with the ball in the air.

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS