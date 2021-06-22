Wisconsin's recruiting success in the state of New Jersey dates back to Barry Alvarez's time as head coach.

And while tailbacks, a list that includes Ron Dayne, Corey Clement, Jonathan Taylor and Jalen Berger, first come to mind, A'Khoury Lyde is looking to pave his own path at the cornerback position. A 5-foot-10, 170-pound rising senior from DePaul Catholic, Lyde committed to the Badgers on Monday evening.